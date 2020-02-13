Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 135,597 Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 358,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,597 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $9,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 18.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,244,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,366,000 after buying an additional 7,154,384 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,674,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,661,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,051,000. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes A GE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Shares of BHGE stock opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

