Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $8,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 611.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,158,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,685,000 after buying an additional 2,715,033 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,110,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,935,000 after buying an additional 1,528,866 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,363.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,827,000 after buying an additional 979,165 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 919,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,101,000 after buying an additional 594,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,891,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,531,000 after buying an additional 483,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYF. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

NYSE:SYF opened at $33.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

