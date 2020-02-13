Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 89.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,583 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $10,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $206.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.83 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.27.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

