Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $11.64 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,608 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.6% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,142.9% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $315.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $302.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $209.26 and a 1 year high of $316.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total transaction of $516,026.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,280.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,585 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 price target (up from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.73.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.