Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $8.64 Million Holdings in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Dermira were worth $8,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DERM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dermira by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after buying an additional 216,449 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Dermira by 252.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 30,434 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dermira during the second quarter worth $85,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Dermira by 9.8% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 549,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 48,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dermira by 27.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Dermira alerts:

Shares of DERM opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. Dermira Inc has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Dermira news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DERM shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dermira from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.75 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Dermira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Dermira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.59.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DERM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dermira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.