Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $8.86 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 722.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 55,895 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $8,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,658,997,000 after purchasing an additional 554,602 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 13.2% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $159.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.73 and a 200-day moving average of $139.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.64 and a 52-week high of $160.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNPS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

