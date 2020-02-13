Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $9.05 Million Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,623 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $9,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,359 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $2,372,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $978,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $72,770.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $138,929.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,798 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,858.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,781 shares of company stock worth $6,256,886 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citrix Systems to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.44.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $122.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.82 and its 200-day moving average is $105.61. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $130.55.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

