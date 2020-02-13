Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $10.66 Million in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 959,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 20,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,510,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $15.52 on Thursday. TG Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.33). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123,130.93% and a negative return on equity of 2,411.79%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

