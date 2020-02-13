Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $8.91 Million in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 111,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,908,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.23% of Blueprint Medicines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BPMC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 48.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 18,322 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 20.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,621,000 after buying an additional 710,147 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 36.0% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 21.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period.

BPMC opened at $64.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.65. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $102.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.77.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $622,667.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,198.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $31,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,499 shares of company stock worth $1,878,808 over the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

