Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 119,000 Shares of GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $10,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in GeoPark by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth $734,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in GeoPark by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 426,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 205,452 shares in the last quarter. 32.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Itau Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of GPRK stock opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.56. GeoPark Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.85.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

