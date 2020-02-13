Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT opened at $139.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.76.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

