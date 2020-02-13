Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.06% of Arista Networks worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,633,000 after purchasing an additional 174,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,123,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,296,000 after purchasing an additional 48,455 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,411,000 after purchasing an additional 107,988 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,990,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,688,000 after purchasing an additional 43,728 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $287.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.12.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $234.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.47. Arista Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $173.31 and a 1-year high of $331.27.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $63,826.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total transaction of $2,094,391.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,776.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,648 shares of company stock valued at $10,645,433. 23.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

