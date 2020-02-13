Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,235 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $11,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.5% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $147,154.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $384,432.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,164 shares of company stock worth $1,779,022. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

