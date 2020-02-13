Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 1,104 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.45.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $216.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.10 and a 200 day moving average of $211.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $223.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

