Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 14,448 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,448 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.05% of AmerisourceBergen worth $9,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 555.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 262,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 222,110 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth about $16,463,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 355.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 202,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 49.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,454,000 after purchasing an additional 138,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,325,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,903,000 after purchasing an additional 136,458 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $963,316.08. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,456 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

ABC opened at $95.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $70.55 and a 12 month high of $97.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day moving average of $86.36.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.57%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.