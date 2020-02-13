Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 256,500 Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 256,500 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $9,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,798 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,091,000. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 22,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,233,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,613,000 after purchasing an additional 60,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 31,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $264,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,509,704.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,333. 7.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FGEN shares. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $45.36 on Thursday. FibroGen Inc has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.31 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average of $42.27. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. FibroGen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FibroGen Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

