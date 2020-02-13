Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 42,500 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 392,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,295,000 after acquiring an additional 516,627 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $4,361,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,354 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,026,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,450,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $41.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.60.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $139,100.00. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

