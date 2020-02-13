Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 26,954 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,954 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.0% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 303,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 202,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,819,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 9,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

NYSE JPM opened at $138.00 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.78 and a 200 day moving average of $124.94. The company has a market capitalization of $432.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

