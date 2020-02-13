Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 77,370 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $12,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Targa Resources by 81,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.11.

TRGP opened at $36.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.74. Targa Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $48.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 1,820.00%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

