Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $9.74 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,443 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.72% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $9,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the third quarter worth about $407,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 74.2% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

Shares of EWS opened at $23.54 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.