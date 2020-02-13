Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $10,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $449,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 84,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.63%.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

