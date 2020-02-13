Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 14,165 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,165 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.04% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $11,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter worth about $55,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 48.9% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

EWL stock opened at $42.01 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $42.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average of $38.77.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

