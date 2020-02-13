Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,133 Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 402,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $11,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $583,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWP opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $30.13.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

