Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 17,500 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 0.5% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $754,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $256.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.72. The firm has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $171.71 and a 52 week high of $258.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

