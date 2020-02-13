Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 30,300 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software accounts for about 0.5% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $14,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Paycom Software by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,065,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.75.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $296.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.91, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.82 and its 200 day moving average is $249.37. Paycom Software Inc has a 12 month low of $169.06 and a 12 month high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 39.42%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.