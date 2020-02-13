Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 70,270 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 326,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 70,270 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $12,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1,765.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,564,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,188,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,679,000 after acquiring an additional 523,976 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 11.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,972,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $184,339,000 after buying an additional 512,497 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,594,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth approximately $19,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBA. UBS Group began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a twelve month low of $34.23 and a twelve month high of $39.99.

The firm also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.60%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

