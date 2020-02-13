Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 89,800 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89,800 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Marvell Technology Group worth $10,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,426,000 after purchasing an additional 262,321 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,791,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,652,000 after purchasing an additional 325,085 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,341,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,764,000 after purchasing an additional 120,417 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 3,572.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,156,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $355,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $25.48 on Thursday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of -37.47, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

