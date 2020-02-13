CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Holdings Cut by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,127,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 79,389 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in CDK Global were worth $280,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 10.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,068,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,896 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 146,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 9.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 311,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,003,000 after acquiring an additional 27,882 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 92.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 65,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 31,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 70.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 450,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,688,000 after acquiring an additional 186,689 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $56,230.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,194.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.63. CDK Global Inc has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. CDK Global had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.55%. The company had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

