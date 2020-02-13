Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,696,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268,133 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.09% of Change Healthcare worth $175,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Change Healthcare by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CHNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Change Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Change Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

CHNG opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

