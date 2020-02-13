Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,064 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,446 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 0.4% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Cheniere Energy worth $13,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 49,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.29.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Fusco acquired 8,400 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.90 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 619,976 shares in the company, valued at $37,136,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $120,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,219.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $55.18 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

