Chirantan Jitendra Desai Sells 1,733 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $590,467.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,187.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chirantan Jitendra Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total value of $472,573.05.

On Thursday, December 12th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.36, for a total value of $416,320.68.

On Monday, November 18th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $731,688.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total value of $38,141.36.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $349.80 on Thursday. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $355.99. The firm has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.35, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.89.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 35.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.6% in the third quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 106,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,908,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

