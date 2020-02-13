Christopher Paige Sells 15,000 Shares of Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Stock

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Director Christopher Paige sold 15,000 shares of Avrobio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 252,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,070,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Paige also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 28th, Christopher Paige sold 10,000 shares of Avrobio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00.

AVRO stock opened at $26.91 on Thursday. Avrobio Inc has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $829.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Avrobio by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVRO shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Avrobio from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avrobio from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

