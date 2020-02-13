Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 54,755 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTF. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 87.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

UTF stock opened at $27.18 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $27.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

