Consort Medical (LON:CSRT) Lifted to Sector Performer at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Consort Medical (LON:CSRT) to a sector performer rating in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Shore Capital lowered shares of Consort Medical to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

LON:CSRT opened at GBX 1,015 ($13.35) on Monday. Consort Medical has a one year low of GBX 702 ($9.23) and a one year high of GBX 1,075 ($14.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $504.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,021.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 869.30.

In other Consort Medical news, insider Jonathan Glenn sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,010 ($13.29), for a total value of £1,949.30 ($2,564.19).

Consort Medical Company Profile

Consort Medical plc operates as a one-stop developer and manufacturer of drugs and premium drug delivery devices. It operates through two divisions, Bespak and Aesica. The company provides various life improving treatments to patients across worldwide through the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices for inhaled, injectable, nasal, and ocular drug delivery, as well as point of care diagnostics products.

