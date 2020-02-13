Croda International (LON:CRDA) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Croda International (LON:CRDA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRDA. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Croda International to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) in a report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,823.08 ($63.44).

Shares of Croda International stock opened at GBX 5,095 ($67.02) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,095.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,865.04. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion and a PE ratio of 27.84.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

