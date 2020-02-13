CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.95. CTI BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 52,803 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.