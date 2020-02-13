Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,015,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $143,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 138,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $1,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $617,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,031. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $39,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,577.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,804 shares of company stock worth $1,661,899. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CW opened at $148.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.56. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $108.96 and a fifty-two week high of $149.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.68%.

CW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.80.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

