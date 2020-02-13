Diego J. Barral Sells 2,086 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Stock

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $164.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.16. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $168.96.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Clorox by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,308,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Clorox by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

