Douglas W. Busk Sells 1,500 Shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) VP Douglas W. Busk sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $664,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CACC stock opened at $433.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 29.49, a quick ratio of 29.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 1 year low of $385.36 and a 1 year high of $509.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 21.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CACC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

