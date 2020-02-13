Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 1,110 ($14.60) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,070 ($14.08). UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dunelm Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.85).

DNLM opened at GBX 1,274 ($16.76) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,154.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 951.41. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 696.56 ($9.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,206 ($15.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53.

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

