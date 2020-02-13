Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Director Sells $331,500.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $109.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.55 and a 200 day moving average of $100.60. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.24 and a 1 year high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102,525 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EA. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from to in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

