Eleni Nitsa Zuppas Sells 2,355 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 2,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total transaction of $357,088.65. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eleni Nitsa Zuppas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.72, for a total transaction of $440,160.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 276 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $38,960.16.

On Friday, December 6th, Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $724,950.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 264 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total transaction of $37,076.16.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $154.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.09 and a 200-day moving average of $150.27. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $110.23 and a 1 year high of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VEEV. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 28.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,673,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 621,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,846,000 after buying an additional 28,292 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

