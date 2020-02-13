Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Position Boosted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,272,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,255 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Entergy were worth $272,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETR. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 957.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETR. Bank of America upped their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $131.56 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $88.83 and a one year high of $133.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.57 and a 200-day moving average of $117.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.89%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

