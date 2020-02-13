Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EEFT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

EEFT stock opened at $147.75 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $128.08 and a 1 year high of $171.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 11.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 33,565 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $5,149,877.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,051,369.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total value of $11,134,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,866.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,030 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 29.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,331,000 after acquiring an additional 23,777 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 32.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,044 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 506,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,865,000 after purchasing an additional 151,820 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

