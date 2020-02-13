FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Clearstar (LON:CLSU)

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Clearstar (LON:CLSU) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of CLSU opened at GBX 56.50 ($0.74) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 52.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 59.22. Clearstar has a 52 week low of GBX 46.50 ($0.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 77 ($1.01). The stock has a market cap of $20.55 million and a P/E ratio of -11.30.

Get Clearstar alerts:

About Clearstar

ClearStar, Inc provides technology and services to the background check industry, supporting background screening companies, employers, and employees with their recruitment and employment application decisions and human capital management primarily in the United States. It provides employment intelligence to its clients through a suite of IT applications for day-to-day use in their business.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Clearstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.