Frederick H. Eppinger Buys 20,500 Shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Stock

Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.93 per share, with a total value of $818,565.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,894.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:STC opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $934.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.50. Stewart Information Services Corp has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $44.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 3.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,993,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,237,000 after purchasing an additional 643,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,846,000 after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 327,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,375,000 after acquiring an additional 137,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

STC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 8th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

