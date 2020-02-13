G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,887 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.96% of G1 Therapeutics worth $9,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 535,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 261,383 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 390,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 98,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,505,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 14.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $756.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.31. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $41.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.43.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

