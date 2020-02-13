Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $460.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gogo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 10.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 27.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

