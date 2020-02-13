Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Stock Position Lessened by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,194,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,179,067 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $236,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 163,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

