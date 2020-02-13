Harsco’s (HSC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSC. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Harsco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.26. Harsco has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $27.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harsco in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 829.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 45.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

